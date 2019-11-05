MANILA, Philippines – The House committee on justice holds a hearing on bills seeking to amend the controversial Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA) law.

The committee chaired by Leyte 3rd District Representative Vicente Veloso III will begin tackling at least 6 measures on the GCTA law or Republic Act 10592 at 9:30 am on Tuesday, November 5.

Several lawmakers previously sought a congressional investigation to help clarify whether or not inmates who are convicted of heinous crimes should benefit from GCTA.

GCTA law co-author and Cagayan de Oro City 2nd District Representative Rufus Rodriguez also wants inmates involved in the prison drug trade barred from benefiting from the law.

