MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) advised Filipinos seeking work abroad to be wary of fake employment opportunities advertised on Facebook pages posing as accounts of the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA).

In an advisory on Tuesday, November 5, POEA Administrator Bernard Olalia warned the public of the proliferation of Facebook pages falsely using the name and logo of the POEA to advertise supposed job offerings.

The jobs are supposedly in countries such as Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, New Zealand, and the United States. (READ: Things to know about illegal recruitment in the Philippines)

These fake POEA accounts on Facebook include:

POEA Job Hirings in New Zealand

POEA Jobs Online

OFW POEA Jobs Abroad

POEA Jobs Abroad

POEA Job Hiring USA

POEA Job Hiring Australia

POEA Job Hiring UK

POEA Job Agency Hiring

POEA Trabaho Abroad Hiring

POEA Jobs in Dubai

Work Abroad-POEA Licensed Company

POEA Accredited Licensed Agency

Olalia said none of these pages were verified or approved by the POEA.

He likewise urged the public to first confirm with the POEA whether jobs offered on social media are legitimate. This can be done through the POEA's online verification system on its official website or by calling POEA hotlines 8722-1144 and 8722-1155. (WATCH: How OFWs can avoid illegal recruitment)

Olalia also reminded the public that only facebook.com/poea.gov.ph is the official Facebook account of the POEA. – Rappler.com