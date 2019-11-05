MANILA, Philippines – The latest data from the Philippine Statistics Authority reports 24 babies being born to teenage mothers every hour.

There is also one in 10 women aged 15 to 19 years old who has begun childbearing.

Two weeks ago, the Commission on Population and Development called on President Rodrigo Duterte to declare the alarming numbers of adolescent pregnancies as a national emergency.

Even with the Reproductive Health Law in force since 2012, legislators and advocacy groups continue to lobby for comprehensive sex education in schools and more measures towards social protection of teen mothers.

Rappler researcher-writer Michelle Abad sits down with Population and Development Undersecretary Juan Antonio Perez III to discuss teenage pregnancy, education and social protection of young parents, and reproductive health in the country.

With mothers becoming younger and younger, adolescent pregnancy has spawned problems intersectionally in the realms of not only health, but education, religion, culture, and development.

Watch it here on Wednesday, November 6, at 7 pm. – Rappler.com