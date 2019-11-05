MANILA, Philippines – A regional trial court judge in Tagudin, Ilocos Sur, was killed in an ambush in San Fernando, La Union, Tuesday afternoon, November 5.

Tagudin RTC Branch 26 Judge Mario Bañez was gunned down at around 5:40 pm on his way home, the Supreme Court (SC) confimed Tuesday night.

According to information from the SC, Judge Bañez was on board a Hyundai Accent when he was shot by an unidentified suspect, who fled after the incident.

Last September, Bañez acquitted Rachel Mariano, a health worker accused by the army as a communist guerilla involved in the 2017 ambush of soldiers, according to the Cordillera Human Rights Alliance.

More to follow. – with reports from Frank Cimatu/Rappler.com