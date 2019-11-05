MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday night, November 5, reported the country's 4th polio case since an outbreak was declared in September.

"The test conducted by our Research Institute for Tropical Medicine and the National Institute of Infectious Diseases-Japan confirms the fourth polio case in the country," Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said in a statement, saying the case is "from Mindanao."

The DOH provided no other details of the case.

This is the 4th polio case since the resurgence of the disease in the country after 19 years. Two cases were reported in September – one in Lanao del Sur and another in Laguna – while a 3rd case in Maguindanao was reported in October.

