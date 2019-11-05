MANILA, Philippines – A police officer was shot dead in Quezon City on Tuesday night, November 5.

According to a spot report from the Quezon City Police District (QCPD), Police Lieutenant Ernesto Mendoza, 52, was driving his car, a Hyundai Accent with plate number DAD-5607, along Malingap corner Mapagkawanggawa streets in Barangay Teachers Village, Quezon City, at around 8:10 pm when gunmen on a motorcycle shot and killed him on the spot.

Mendoza was assigned to the District Logistic Division (D4) of the QCPD.

The QCPD has yet to respond to Rappler's query on the motive for the crime as of posting time. – Rappler.com