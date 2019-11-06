MANILA, Philippines – The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and the Quezon City government closed down the Baliwag Transit bus depot along North Avenue on Wednesday, November 6, after discovering that they had “fake” papers.

The city's Business Permits and Licensing Department (BPLD) found out that the special use permit filed by the terminal was for another branch in E. Rodriguez, making their permit void. This meant that the bus depot had “fake” locational clearance and was illegally operating.

BPLD officer-in-charge Margie Santos says this falsification of documents was a violation of the Quezon City Revenue Code as well as the Zoning Ordinance.

“Niloko nila ang pamahalaan. Tingin ko nga dapat sinasampahan ng kaso sa mga ganitong klaseng violations, (They tricked the city government. I think they should be charged for this kind of violation),” said Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte. It has yet to be discussed if the management will be sued by the city government

Moving forward, Belmonte said that the city government will create a matrix to determine if all bus terminals in the city have complete and updated papers. Santos said this matrix will especially look into bus terminals along EDSA.

Santos said she would be able to turn over this matrix to Belmonte within the week.

MMDA General Manager Jojo Garcia instructed EDSA traffic chief Bong Nebrija to apprehend those who will try to use the terminal after its closing.

Earlier, Belmonte urged other establishments that went by on conditional permits issued by the past administration to submit their remaining requirements, or else face closure. – Rappler.com