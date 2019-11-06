MANILA, Philippines – Neophyte Congressman Antonio “Tonypet” Albano would have spent his first term in Congress with his late father Rodolfo “Rudy” Albano Jr by his side at the Batasang Pambansa.

So it was even more difficult for Tonypet to say goodbye to the family patriarch, who passed away at 85 years old due to heart failure on Tuesday evening, November 5.

“I have lost my Papa Oodie, my Daddy Rudy, my caring mentor, my Congressional Classmate, my best buddy, my dedicated protector, my loving father. How do I say goodbye?” said Tonypet in a Facebook post early morning on Wednesday, November 6.

“As the pain seeps in, how do I say goodbye? As my loneliness creeps in, how do I say goodbye? As my heart aches, my head hurts, my body shivers, my tears fall, my soul in wanting, my being in longing, how do I say goodbye?” asked the mourning son.

The father and son were both elected into the 18th Congress during the May elections, with the elder Albano representing the LPG Marketers Association Inc party-list group and Tonypet succeeding his older brother and now Governor Rodolfo “Rodito” Albano III as Isabela 1st District congressman.

House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez said Albano’s passing is a great loss to Congress, where the late congressman once served as majority leader from 1994 to 1995.

“Manong Rudy Albano, our former House Majority Leader, is a man of integrity, compassion, strength and exemplary deeds. His passing is a great loss to Congress and to all the people who know him,” said Romualdez.

“I offer our great respect and gratitude for Manong Rudy’s unwavering dedication and sincere service to our nation until the very end,” added the Leyte 1st District representative.

Deputy Speaker Michael Romero, president of the party-list coalition, said their bloc would miss the veteran Albano whom they “all respect so much.”

“Rep. Albano was one of our most senior members and one of the longest serving legislators we all respect so much. We, the whole family of the Partylist Coalition bloc, will miss his energy and cheerful disposition as a colleague on the advancement of the causes of the poor and marginalized sectors of our country,” said the 1-Pacman representative.

Albano is no stranger to politics, his career beginning in 1959 when he was elected Isabela vice governor when he was just 25 years old.

He and his eldest son Rodito then took turns occupying the seat of Isabela’s 1st District in the House of Representatives in the next 3 decades.

From 2004 to 2008, Albano also served as chairperson of the Energy Regulatory Commission, before he once again ran and won as Isabela congressman from 2010 to 2013.

He became party-list lawmaker for the first time after the midterm-elections this year. – Rappler.com