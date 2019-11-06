MANILA, Philippines – After finding no reason to file administrative cases against former police chief General Oscar Albayalde, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) is now pursuing charges against the 13 implicated "ninja cops".

In a statement released on Wednesday, November 6, the DILG said their joint review committee with the National Police Commission (Napolcom) found new evidence that merited these cases, on top of those revealed during the Senate probe.

DILG Spokesperson Jonathan Malaya enumerated the following charges to be filed against the errant cops:

Serious irregularity in performance of duty, namely mishandling confiscated drugs and instrument and failure to immediately mark, physical inventory, and photograph illegal drugs and other evidence after seizuere and confiscation in the presence of those from whom the drugs were confiscated

Dishonesty, in view of the untruthful statements in their affidavits of direct participation

Grave misconduct for giving false testimony against those accused as well as making untruthful statements during the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing

Grave irregularity in performance of duty for improper handling and preparation of buy-bust money, violating procedural requirements, as well as for failing to account for the confiscated money

Malaya said these charges are separate from the same offenses they were charged with in the past. The complaining witness in this instance will be the Napolcom. (READ: 'Spectacle of a grand cover-up': Senate hearing bares how 'ninja cops' remain in service)

Napolcom formed a Summary Hearing Board to hear charges against the "ninja cops".

According to DILG Secretary Eduardo Año, the summary dismissal proceedings against the respondents can be completed within 45 days, giving assurances that due process will be followed.

In the meantime, the respondents will be under restrictive custody at Camp Crame. – Rappler.com