MANILA, Philippines - The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said Vice President Leni Robredo would be an asset to the anti-illegal drug campaign, after she accepted President Rodrigo Duterte's offer to be co-chair of the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs (ICAD).

DILG Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said Robredo has the competency to address the need to reduce public demand for illegal drugs, citing her work in government and with various organizations and sectors over the years.

Malaya said the DILG identified the following areas where the Vice President could help with:

Comprehensive barangay-based drug reduction program

Functionality of Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council

Advocacy campaign on anti-illegal drugs

Campaign to remove government employees who are involved in illegal drugs

Malaya said these are some of the functions of the ICAD, but they are open to fresh ideas from the Vice President.

He reiterated that the ICAD is the Cabinet-level committee that runs the anti-illegal drug campaign, and that if the Vice President fails in doing the job, the entire campaign will fail as well.

According to Malaya, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año had told all the attached agencies of the DILG to provide the necessary assistance to the Vice President. – Rappler.com