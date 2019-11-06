MANILA, Philippines – The Senate on Wednesday, November 6, passed on second reading the measure institutionalizing Malasakit Centers, the one-stop shop for government's health and social services that was a pet project of Senator Bong Go when he was still President Rodrigo Duterte's aide.

Senate Bill 1076 seeks to establish Malasakit Centers in all Department of Health-run hospitals around the country to make the process of applying for medical and financial assistance efficient.

During the period of amendments, Senator Risa Hontiveros suggested that the center be renamed to "Malasakit at Kalusugan Center" instead, to "capture the essence of its function."

In January, the Department of Transportation launched its own "Malasakit" help desks following Go's brand in all terminals nationwide.

Hontiveros said that people might confuse it with the Malasakit Center in hospitals.

Go declined to accept Hontiveros' suggested amendment, saying that it might also "confuse" its patrons.

"It's already known to our kababayans and we do not want to confuse them by adding any words," Go said.

Meanwhile, Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto proposed that the measure cover the Philippine General Hospital, which is run by the University of the Philippines.

Go accepted this amendment.

The Malasakit Centers played a role in increasing Go's awareness and visibility prior to his senatorial bid. The centers are currently part of the Individual Medical Assistance Program, which received P8.68 billion in 2018 from the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office's net charity fund.

If the bill hurdles Congress and gets the President's signature, Malasakit Centers' operational expenses will now be included in the national budget.

At the House of Representatives, its counterpart bill has been approved in the committee level. – Rappler.com