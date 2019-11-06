ALBAY, Philippines – At least 9 people died on Wednesday night, November 6, after a bus collided with a passenger van in Pamplona, Camarines Sur, according to police.

Philippine National Police regional spokesperson Maria Luisa Calubaquib said a passenger bus with plate number EVP 129 collided with a passenger van with plate number EVU 222 around 8 pm Wednesday at Zone 4 in Barangay San Vicente, Pamplona, Camarines Sur.

Calubaquib said the van driver and 8 passengers – 3 men and 5 women – died on the spot. The driver was identified as Armani Calpe, a resident of Daet, Camarines Norte.

Four other passengers sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital in Naga City.

According to the police report, the collision happened while the bus was heading to Manila. The passenger van, meanwhile, was bound for Daet-Naga.

The bus driver, Leonardo Camu, voluntarily surrendered at a municipal police station in Libmanan, Camarines Sur.

Both vehicles were reportedly damaged. Investigation is still ongoing as of this posting. – Rappler.com