MANILA, Philippines – A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck Quezon province early Thursday morning, November 7, with effects felt as far as Marikina City, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs)

Phivolcs said the temblor, which had an epicenter at Jomalig, Quezon, struck at 4:52 am. It was of tectonic origin, and not expected to cause any damage, according to Phivolcs.

The tremor was felt as intensity 4 in Guinayangan, Quezon and Jose Panginiban, Camarines Norte. It registered intensity 3 in Pili, Camarines Sur; Mauban, Lopez and Mulanay, Quezon

In Metro Manila, it was recorded at intensity 2 in Marikina City; Navotas City; Quezon City, as well as Malolos City; Gumaca and Dolores, Quezon; Baler, Aurora.

Despite that minimal effects, news of the earthquake lit up social media. Early risers made hashtag #EarthquakePH and #LindolPH trend before sunrise.

Just last week a pair of powerful quakes shook Cotabato City and other parts of Mindanao. Tulunan, Cotabato was jolted by a magnitude 6.3 temblor on October 16, followed by a magnitude 6.6 tremor on October 29 also in the same area. – Rappler.com