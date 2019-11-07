CEBU CITY, Philippines (UPDATED) – Radio Broadcaster Dindo Generoso was shot dead in Barangay Piapi, Dumaguete City, on Thursday morning, November 7. He was 67.

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines said that at around 7:30 am, a lone gunman shot and killed Generoso while he was driving to radio station dyEM 96.7 Bai Radio, where he hosts a show.

Cebu Daily News reported that the gunman was riding a motorcycle when he opened fire at Generoso's car.

It's the second killing of a radio broadcaster in Dumaguete in more than a year.

At least 4 bullet holes are seen in the pictures of Generoso's driver's side window.

Rappler contacted the Dumaguete City police for more details, but has not yet received a response as of posting time.

In May 2018, another radio journalist Edmund Sestoso was shot dead also in Dumaguete City. (READ: Dumaguete radio broadcaster dies one day after attack)

Thursday's attack came only a week after the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) marked the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists.



According to the 2019 Global Impunity Index by the Committee to Protect Journalists, the Philippines has the highest number of unsolved media killings at 41 over the past 10 years.

The College Editors Guild of the Philippines decried Generoso's killing. "We will never cease [our] call to hold the culprits accountable for the worsening culture of impunity," said CEGP national president Daryl Angelo Baybado. – Rappler.com