MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte approved the use of funds from his office to compensate hog raisers who've had to kill their hogs due to African swine fever (ASF) infection.

This was decided during the 43rd Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, November 6, according to Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo who sent a statement on Thursday, November 7.

"The Chief Executive approved Agriculture Secretary William Dar's request to use the remaining contingent fund of the Office of the President for the indemnification of hog raisers," said Panelo.

Previously, the Department of Agriculture (DA) said it had secured P1 billion from the Department of Budget and Management to compensate backyard hog raisers whose hogs died or had to be culled due to ASF. The amount doesn't cover commercial hog raisers.

The funds would cover 5% of the total swine population, estimated at 12.8 million.

Around 70,000 pigs have been culled in Luzon since ASF was confirmed to have reached the Philippines last September. (READ: Zoning plan to combat African swine fever out soon)

Duterte also approved the DA's plan to designate cold storage areas in the ports of Manila, Subic, Batangas, Cebu, and Davao for the monitoring of meat products. (READ: Pork from China caused African swine fever outbreak in Philippines) – Rappler.com