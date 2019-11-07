MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Arthur Tugade announced on Thursday, November 7, that Toyota Motor Corporation had made a prototype of a Class 1 modernized public utility vehicle (PUV) that is targeted for rollout by the end of 2019.

Class 1 vehicles include jeepneys and vans, but DOTr spokesperson Goddes Libiran says the specific model is a Toyota Hilux FX Class 1.

Tugade said the department had been in talks with the manufacturer since June to develop the prototype, in line with the public utility vehicle modernization program (PUVMP).

The model will have a capacity of 12 to 13 passengers, and will have air conditioning, Wi-Fi, and a speed limiter.

According to Tugade, the model will not cost more than P1 million.

"Tinatawaran ko pa," he said. (I'm still haggling.)

The PUVMP aims to replace old jeepneys to be safer and more environment-friendly. New models will be powered by Euro 4 engines and will have better safety features.

So far, only 2,595 out of 85,000 modernized units have been in operation. – Rappler.com