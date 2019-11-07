CEBU CITY, Philippines – Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) personnel rescued dozens of passengers and crew members off the coast of Sibonga, Cebu, after a ferry capsized on Thursday, November 7.

The PCG received a distress call from fastcraft passenger vessel M/V Siargao Princess on Thursday morning.

The boat's manifest showed 53 passengers and 7 crew members were on board the M/V Siargao Princess, but it is unclear if the list is complete.

Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported that 59 people have been rescued.

The PCG said the ferry departed at around 9:30 am from Loon, Bohol, and sent the distress call at around 11:30 am when it was 3 to 4 nautical miles off the coast of Cebu.

Philippine Coast Guard personnel responded to a distress call from M/V Siargao Princess off the coast of Sibonga, Cebu. Big waves caused water enter the vessel carrying about 53 passengers and 7 crew members. No serious injuries reported so far. @rapplerdotcom (Photo from PCG) pic.twitter.com/hzHphd7p3b — Ryan Macasero (@ryanmacasero) November 7, 2019

According to the PCG, big waves hit the ferry, causing water to enter its deck.

"The boat has sunk. We haven't been able to find it," PCG spokesman Lieutenant Michael Encina told AFP.

Medical personnel were waiting for the rescued passengers at the Argao Port. No injuries have been reported, so far. – with reports from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com