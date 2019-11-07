



BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – The retaining wall being put up for a bridge across the Bued River at Camp 7 here in Baguio crumbled Thursday noon, November 7, injuring two construction workers.

Neil John Patacsil, 25, and Glenn Velez Fontanos were rescued from the collapsed wall and were brought to the Baguio General Hospital.

According to Police Captain Francisco Ben of the Baguio City Police Station 10, the workers were working on the retaining wall when it fell down on them.

The Bureau of Fire Protection Baguio, Emergency Medical Services, and the police rescued the two amid the protruding steel bars and loose rocks.

One of the worker's legs was crushed, police said. – Rappler.com