ZAMBALES, Philippines – About 160 Vietnamese fishermen have sought refuge in Subic Bay due to the inclement weather in the West Philippine Sea on Thursday, November 7, local officials said.

Subic Bay Metropilitan Authority (SBMA) Chairman and Administrator Wilma Eisma and Olongapo City Mayor Rolen Paulino Jr immediately provided the necessary assistance.

The Olongapo City Public Affair Office said the fishermen were in mid-sea when they were warned about the inclement weather. They were headed to the nearest land in Barangay Kalaklan to seek shelter and get some food.

The Vietnamese embassy in Manila has asked the Department of Foreign Affairs, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), and Philippine Navy to assist the foreign fishermen.

Philippine Navy, PCG, and the Bureau of Customs have attended to the fishermen. – Rappler.com