MANILA, Philippines – The anti-graft court denied the petition for bail of a former director of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), who is in jail for having missed the deadline to account for his cash advances.

The Sandiganbayan Fourth Division, in a resolution issued October 31, denied the urgent petition for bail filed by former DTI Philippine Shippers Bureau director Pedro Vicente Mendoza.

The court said Mendoza’s conviction last May 17 had become final and executory after he missed this time the deadline to file an appeal.

The Sandiganbayan division said.: “Not only is the judgment of conviction against accused Mendoza final and executory, but he had also commenced the service of his sentence. Hence, his petition for bail is not allowed and cannot be granted.”

In 2007, Mendoza made cash advances from the DTI to cover security protocol expenses for the 39th ASEAN Economic Meeting, considered a special activity.

He failed to liquidate the P929,375 within the 20-day period after the event, as prescribed by the rules

He only got to pay the amount fully in 2011, through salary deductions and by foregoing his allowances and benefits. Despite the completion of payment, Mendoza was still fined the same amount – P929,375 – plus 6% annual interest until fully paid. He is also barred from holding any more government posts.

As for the filing of appeal with the anti-graft court, the ruling was promulgated on May 17, 2019, and he had 15 days to contest it. He, however, filed his motion for reconsideration only on June 11, or more than a week past the deadline.

“Despite notice of the judgment of conviction, said accused only filed his Motion for Reconsideration…on 11 June 2019. In effect, the belated filing of accused Mendoza’s Motion for Reconsideration rendered the Court’s judgment of conviction final and executory,” the court said.

The resolution was penned by Associate Justice Reynaldo Cruz, with concurrences from associate justices Alex Quiroz and Bayani Jacinto. – Rappler.com