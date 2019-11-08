CEBU CITY, Philippines – Negros Oriental police arrested 2 suspects Friday, November 8, in the killing of 67-year-old radio broadcaster Dindo Generoso. (READ: Radio broadcaster shot dead in Dumaguete City)

Central Visayas police chief Brigadier General Valeriano de Leon confirmed to Rappler in a text message that suspects Glenn Corsame and Teddy Reyes Salaw were arrested in connection with the murder.



Reports identified Corsame as an inactive police corporal.

The suspects are now detained in the Dumaguete City Police Station.

Generoso was on his way to work at dyEM 96.7 Bai Radio on Thursday morning, November 7, when assailants riding a motorcycle fired at his car.

The victim died on the spot due to multiple bullet wounds.

Police investigators recovered 7 spent .45 caliber shells at the crime scene.

Aside from the possibility that this was a politically-motivated killing due to Generoso's work as a radio broadcaster, De Leon said the police are looking into information that the victim may have been "embroiled in a family land dispute."

“All angles will be looked into to determine the motive of this attack against Dindo Generoso,” De Leon said.

Generoso is the second radio broadcaster killed in Dumaguete City in more than a year after Edmond Sestoso was shot dead last May 2018. – Rappler.com