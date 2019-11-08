BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – Three Apayao residents, including Board Member Tolentino “Butz” Mangalao, died Thursday night, November 7, after the house where they took shelter in Barangay Dibagat, Kabugao, Apayao, was smothered by a landslide.

Mangalao, Police Corporal Rommel Gumidam, and unidentified driver of Mangalao were inside the house of Padu Pudyao when the landslide hit.

Mangalao was 52.

The 3 were supposed to head for Calanasan when a series of landslides forced them to seek shelter.

Residents were still trying to recover their bodies Friday afternoon, November 8.

More details to follow. – Rappler.com