MANILA, Philippines – Agents of the Bureau of Customs (BOC) at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) arrested Friday morning, November 8, a Filipina passenger who tried to smuggle 6 kilos of shabu worth P40.8 million.

The Filipina, whom the BOC did not name in its press announcement, was on Flight 5J 258 from Siem Reap, Cambodia, and landed at NAIA Terminal 3.

The airport x-ray machine detected the illegal substances concealed in tea foil packs in two handbags, which in turn were inside the suspect’s backpack. The substance tested positive for methamphetamine.

The passenger and the contraband would be turned over to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency. She will be charged for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act and the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

The BOC at NAIA said that just in October, they seized two similar shipments from Siem Reap, which the couriers tried to get past terminals 1 and 3 of the Manila airport. – Rappler.com