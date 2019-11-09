MANILA, Philippines – Hundreds of nurses urged the government to implement a salary increase and better working conditions during the Nurses' National Day of Protest on Friday, November 8.

Protesters gathered in front of the University of Santo Tomas and marched towards Kartilya ng Katipunan in Manila.

"Na-frustrate kami basically kay Secretary Duque sa ganoong pahayag dahil hindi namin nakita sa kanya 'yung pagiging...ama ng mga health professionals, pagiging ama ng mga nurses," Philippine Nurses Association (PNA) president Erlinda Palaganas said.

(We were basically frustrated with Health Secretary Francisco Duque III's remarks because we didn't see that he is serving as a father to health professionals, a father to nurses.)

Duque had said that a salary increase for nurses will not be implemented in 2020 since it was not included in the proposed budget of the Department of Health. A separate law would be required for budget appropriation.

The Supreme Court had ruled in October that nurses' pay be increased from Salary Grade 11 to Salary Grade 15.

Under Salary Grade 15, nurses are expected to earn at least P30,531 monthly. According to Palaganas, some private nurses currently earn as low as P4,000 a month in the province of Abra.

"How can the nurses take care of the country's health if they are overworked and underpaid?" she asked.