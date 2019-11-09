MANILA, Philippines – The Pasig City budget ordinance for 2020, which amounts to around P12 billion, has been approved, said Mayor Vico Sotto.

In a Facebook post on Friday, November 8, the mayor said health care received the biggest budget increase from 2019, with 21% of the 2020 budget dedicated to health services.

Though the official budget breakdown has yet to be released, it's known that affordable or free health care was one of Sotto's campaign promises.

As of his 100th day in office in October, there was P772.7 million allocated for free medicines and medical supplies for next year. (READ: IN NUMBERS: Vico Sotto's first 100 days as Pasig mayor)

The largest allocation in Pasig City's 2020 budget, according to Sotto, goes to general public services at 36%. Only 11% of this, the mayor said, is allotted for infrastructure, making it the item with the biggest budget cut.

Sotto said most of the budget for infrastructure would be for maintenance and repairs only.

"Kinakailangan linisin pa nang husto ang pamahalaan bago tayo gumastos ng bilyon bilyon para rito (We need to thoroughly cleanse the city government before we can spend billions on this)," he added.

After general public services (36%) and health care (21%), mandatory expenses (14%) and economic services (12%) received the biggest portions of the P12-billion budget.

These are followed by education (10%), social services (4%), and legislative services (3%).

Sotto won the elections back in May, beating then-reelectionist Bobby Eusebio and ending his family's decades-long hold on the city.

During his State of the City Address last October, Sotto promised to reform 5 key areas – health care, housing, education, good governance, and public order and safety – and to relentlessly pursue corrupt Pasig bureaucrats. – Rappler.com