MANILA, Philippines – Labor group Defend Job Philippines said police arrested 24 people during the violent picket dispersal at the Regent Food Corporation (RFC) factory in Pasig City on Saturday, November 9.

Defend Job Philippines said that among those arrested were 21 workers on strike, two members of their labor group, and a tricycle driver who was watching the violent dispersal around 7 am on Saturday.

Here are the names of those apprehended according to Defend Job Philippines:

1. Melanie Dela Cruz

2. Laarni Gabriel

3. Enrico Ramos

4. Christopher Distor

5. Virulyn Vesuyan

6. Aileen Batanon

7. Alex Batso

8. Gemma Alvarez

9. Aldo Sanchez

10. Crisanta Lagrisola

11. Benjamin Israel

12. Arnel Ocampo

13. Edmund Timbal

14. Cyril Pumaren

15. Generoso Soliven

16. Christopher Arañas

17. Basilio Cudiamat

18. Romel Agcaoili

19. Antonio Regacho Jr.

20. Bonifacio Ramirez

21. Judy Salcedo

22. Gerardo Gaddi (Defend Job Philippines)

23. Carlo Levanta (Defend Job Philippines)

24. Ronald Montilla (tricycle driver)

The group said that at least "100 combined forces of goons, security guards, and Philippine National Police" broke the picket line at the RFC compound, wounding several workers on strike.

They claimed that the dispersal was illegal as no legal document nor injunction order from the labor department was presented during the assault.

The violent dispersal came despite ongoing negotiations between union workers and the management at the National Labor Relations Commission and the National Conciliation and Mediation Board.

"Striking workers vow to file counter charges against the Regent management and to PNP officials and the security agency and goons who executed the violent dispersal. They also call for the immediate release of the 24 arrested workers and labor rights advocates," the group said in a statement.

All related disputes are under the jurisdiction of the Department of Labor and Employment. Pickets may only be dispersed unless the DOLE issues an order or the courts release a temporary restraining order.

RFC Workers went on strike on October 16, to complain about physical and verbal abuses of the mangement against the workers, non-implementation of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, and non-recognition of the new leadership within the union.

The union workers also decried alleged contractualization schemes by the company, with some employees working for RFC about 20 years now.

RFC manufactures snacks like Cheese Ring, Sweet Corn, and Snacku. – Rappler.com