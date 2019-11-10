MANILA, Philippines – Toyota Motor Philippines Inc. (TMPI) manufactured a new prototype of a Class 1 vehicle under the Department of Transportation's (DOTr) public utility vehicle (PUV) modernization program.

The Hilux 2WD prototype was taken out for a test run by Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade and other officials from DOTr and TMPI on Sunday, November 10.

The model has a capacity of 12 passengers and is powered by a Euro 4 engine. It is valued at P998,000.

The vehicle's features also include a closed-circuit television camera (CCTV), GPS, a dashboard camera, and an automated fare collection system. It is compliant with PUV modernization requirements, the Omnibus Franchising Guidelines, and the Philippine National Standards.

The unit is also airconditioned and accessible to persons with disabilities.

Earlier, Tugade said the modern vehicle is targeted to be released before the end of the year. The DOTr has been in talks with TMPI regarding the development of the prototype since June. – Rappler.com