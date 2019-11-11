MANILA, Philippines – An infuriated Manila Mayor Isko Moreno expelled hundreds of street vendors from Ylaya Street, one of the main arteries of commercial district Divisoria in Manila on Monday, November 11.

He ordered the vendors, both ambulant and stalled, out of the usually bustling street after he mounted an early morning surprise inspection and found the stretch littered with heaps of trash even with the presence of policemen.

"Hindi ba kayo nahihiya diyan o talagang baboy din kayo sa bahay? Kailangan ko pa kayo sorpresahin? Pinaghahanapbuhay ko na nga kayo eh (Have you no shame? Or are you really pigs even in your own homes? Do I need to surprise you first? I am already letting you work)," Moreno told the vendors.

He added, "Kung ganyan lang din naman ang iiwan sa 'tin araw-araw, tigil na silang lahat (If that's what happens every day, they should all stop)."

During his speech at the Monday flag raising ceremony in front of the Manila City Hall, Moreno said the shutdown of street vendors was necessary as "even diplomacy could not help them." Ever since assuming office, Moreno has campaigned for stopping extortion of vendors to give way to more regulation, which involves using a ticketing system where they pay the city directly for using a paint-marked space at the side of the roads.

"Hindi ko maintindihan, sa totoo lang. Binigyan mo ng hanapbuhay, nilingon mo. Inalis mo ang mga nang-aabuso sa kanila. Wala pa rin (I really don't understand. I gave them livelihood. I removed the abusers. There's still nothing new)," Moreno said.

In a press statement on Monday, the Manila Public Information Office said the clearing operation is in line with Manila's recently signed Ordinance No. 8572, also known as the Tapat Ko, Linis Ko Ordinance, which bans citizens from "leaving trash and other refuse in the gutter, sidewalks, streets, alleyway, and roads." – Rappler.com