MANILA, Philippines – The move to modernize the jeepney hits another speed bump.

On Sunday, November 10, Toyota Motor Philippines Incorporated revealed its new prototype of a Class 1 vehicle for the public utility vehicle (PUV) modernization program of the Department of Transportation. The Hilux 2WD prototype, which cost P998,000, was taken out for a test run by Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade and other officials from DOTr and TMPI.

The vehicle's features include a closed-circuit television camera (CCTV), GPS, a dashboard camera, and an automated fare collection system. The unit is also airconditioned and accessible to persons with disabilities.

Netizens, however, were not impressed by its bells and whistles, finding fault in its size, efficiency, and appearance.

Many found the vehicle’s capacity troublesome, as it can only seat 12 passengers compared to standard jeepneys, which can normally fit 16-20.

12 seater? Hindi nyo nga maayos ang lumalalang traffic tapos gagawin nyong pang mas konti yung capacity ng isang jeep?? all for your modernization kuno?? ano yung naging modern dyan, yung aircon? yung wifi? @DOTrPH pakiexplain pls pic.twitter.com/OmmbFjT0MD — (@trishaanne__) November 10, 2019

This PUV Modernization Program proposition is just so “mema.”



NOTE:

Nissan Urvan seats 15 people.

A jeepney seats 18-24 people

A bus seats at least 42 people



All these can be have a CCTV, GPS, wi-fi, and PWD-friendly design. — Poemsmith (@jownuss) November 11, 2019

12 seater na naman, di ba marunong magbilang ang taga DOTR? Kasya ba talaga ang 12 tugade dyan? Mass transport po, wag sardinas transport. — Francis (@ruffokilatis) November 10, 2019

ang tanong: SINO sa gobyerno ang may kickback sa kalokohang ito. seriously. ang ordinaryong jeep 12 a side kaya. eto 12siksikan dapat walang dalang bag man lang ang pasahero. kelangan S-M lang ang size ng katawan para maging 12. — tHea (@ohh_interesting) November 10, 2019

tao lang talaga kasya dyan. 12 pero siksikan. pano yung mga may dala? bakit parang alangan yung weight distribution sa wheels/chasis? parang manananggal na L300 at Hilux na nagkamali ng katawang binalikan? Pakiexplain ang efficiency sa ordinaryong byahe. pls. — tHea (@ohh_interesting) November 10, 2019

12? Sang banda? 2 sa harap tapos 10 sa likod? Sang banda? At bakit kumonti ang makakarga? Sayang sa ikot. Bawas kita. — jojo got a stand (@notinherent) November 10, 2019

Some also thought it looked ugly and claustrophobic, and made very specific comparisons:

I knew it looked familiar. pic.twitter.com/OyR6lH0gxQ — Nestor A. D. (@nad0227) November 10, 2019

Mukha siyang panghatid ng preso . Naka ka claustrophobia — Ma'amSyj(@MaamSyj) November 10, 2019

Mukhang mobile kabaong — Normani Batumbakal (@notbismarkymark) November 10, 2019

Dotr: gawa kayo jeep prototype

Toyota: wait pic.twitter.com/w4QWHmTFu7 — kae van buren (extra festive) (@kaevanburen) November 10, 2019

Reminds me too much of NSW police trucks. pic.twitter.com/yYWIL1bjWk — Petey Pablo (@RandomSobriquet) November 10, 2019

Does it sell Ice Cream? — Mala Chinang Palace (@MalaChinaPalace) November 10, 2019

*Some baragay patrols in Pampanga is shaking pic.twitter.com/fsIzS8GGTe — bimbi (@niksdlcarreon) November 10, 2019

Parang pang funeral pero sabagay, pag ganyang design wala kang takas pag may nag declare ng holdap. — sef (@sefcadorna) November 10, 2019

Others also gave what they believed were more viable alternatives, as well as harkened back to older but roomier designs:

Oh, for God’s sake. They should just switch to minibuses that can seat 19 like in Hong Kong. https://t.co/Pqtu5DzedL pic.twitter.com/Y9hAOW5IsM — Jonathan E. Sy (@easy_jonathan) November 10, 2019

Bakit hindi na lang ito? Naumpisahan na rin lang sa maraming lugar. Mas marami pang sakay. pic.twitter.com/u2ZlyBmfOQ — SID (@SidLumawig) November 11, 2019

Old Tamaraw looks better IMO pic.twitter.com/ySE3N2kkX2 — R.H.E.A. J. (@attyarj) November 10, 2019

Yung mga XLT Jeepney dito sa amin sa probinsya hanggang 22 na katao ang naisasakay. Saka mga mukhang modern naman, nalalagyan ng CCTV at minsan may TV pa nga eh. Sana ganun nalang ang iconsider nila yung maaafford ng mga driver at mga pasahero. — (@lovingqueens) November 10, 2019

Toyota at DOTr, hindi pa po ba kayo nakakakita ng ganito??? pic.twitter.com/M2bbf7gJjO — Art Mendoza (@ArtMarinMendoza) November 10, 2019

sana ganito na lang. nag customize pa pic.twitter.com/b5bSFP1qUQ — Bea (@beathefan) November 10, 2019

What do you think of this prototype? Do you think it’s a serviceable alternative to jeepneys? Share your thoughts in the comments! – Rappler.com