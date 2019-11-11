MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine SEA Games Organizing Committee (PHISGOC) urged spectators to take designated point-to-point buses in lieu of bringing their cars to the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games 2019 opening ceremony at the Philippine Arena.

PHISGOC chief operating officer Ramon "Tats" Suzara said that these buses will be provided by the Philippine Arena and the Phisgoc along designated areas. Around 22,000-23,000 spectators are expected to attend the opening ceremony, and Suzara said there will be sufficient buses to transport them to the venue.

However, as of Monday, November 11, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) and the PHISGOC have yet to identify the areas from where spectators can ride the P2P buses. For now, Suzara said they are eyeing areas near Trinoma, Mall of Asia, and Macapagal Boulevard.

"Of course, they have to leave early," said Suzara, since athletes and officials are expected to arrive at the venue at around 3 pm. The program will start at 7 pm.

The PHISGOC along with the other concerned government agencies will be holding a simulation of the opening ceremony on Thursday, November 14, to allow for better synchronization, coordination, and familiarization of the routes that will be utilitzed on the day of the opening ceremony.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) advised commuters and motorists to expect delays during the simulation, since convoys will be coming from 22 billeted hotels around the metropolis. – Rappler.com