MANILA, Philippines – The Pasay City government passed an ordinance prohibiting the use of vaping devices in enclosed public spaces.

City Ordinance No. 6061 bans the use of vaping devices in government offices, hospitals and health care centers, places of worship, educational and recreational facilities, and public conveyances or transportation.

Using vaping devices in all other enclosed public spaces is allowed, and in private establishments as long as their owners designate a vaping area within the premises.

The ordinance also prohibits the sale of e-cigarette products to minors.

Violators will have to pay P2,000 to P4,000 or serve 12 to 24 hours of community service.

"It is high time to impose stricter measures on these substances to protect the youth and the general public against the ill effects of cigarette smoking and vaping," Inquirer.net quoted Pasay City Mayor Emi Calixto Rubiano as saying.

This comes as the Department of Health (DOH) and medical professionals call for a ban on vaping devices and e-cigarettes, citing health hazards reported in the United States, where at least 39 have died due to vaping-related lung illness. (READ: U.S. identifies likely culprit of vaping illness outbreak)

The DOH in October urged medical practitioners to include vaping in their line of questioning when recording patients' medical histories.

This would help in capturing data on vaping-related disorders and also guide policy-making on e-cigarettes, according to Health Secretary Francisco Duque III.

The DOH is facing a temporary setback in its implementation of an administrative order that regulates e-cigarettes, following the issuance of court injunctions against DOH Administrative Order (AO) No. 2019-0007.

The AO, released on June 14, requires manufacturers, distributors, and sellers of e-cigarettes to first secure a license to operate from the Food and Drug Administration before going into business. (READ: E-cigarettes: 5 things to know)

The matter is still being heard in court. – Rappler.com