LIST: Chokepoint areas, affected roads during SEA Games 2019
MANILA, Philippines – The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) identified a number of chokepoint and roads which will be affected by the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games from November 30 to December 11.
Commuters and motorists can expect heavy traffic along these roads during the event.
EDSA
Northbound
- Roxas Boulevard
- Taft Avenue
- Ayala Avenue
- Buendia Avenue
- Shaw Boulevard
- Megamall
- Santolan
- SM North
- Muñoz
- Balintawak
Southbound
- Balintawak
- Muñoz
- SM North
- Cubao
- Santolan
- Ortigas
- Shaw Boulevard
- Boni Serrano
- Buendia corner Macapagal
- Ayala Magallanes
- Roxas Boulevard
Quezon City
- Mindanao Avenue-North Avenue to North Luzon Expressway
Manila
- Roxas Boulevard corner Buendia Avenue
- Roxas Boulevard corner Pablo Ocambo Street
- Roxas Boulevard P. Burgos Street
- Taft Avenue corner Pablo Ocampo Street
- Adriatico Street Rizal Avenue Coliseum area
- Quirino Avenue corner Adriatico Strret
Pasig City
- Shaw Boulevard corner Pioneer
San Juan
- N. Domingo Street to FilOil
Taguig City
- Lawton Avenue corner Bayani Road
Major road
- South Luzon Expressway Northbound
Traffic congestion can also be anticipated in Clark, Subic, and Southern Luzon, where other SEA Games clusters are located.
The MMDA earlier told commuters and motorists to expect delays as early as the opening ceremony simulation, set to take place on Thursday, November 14. – Rappler.com