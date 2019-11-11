MANILA, Philippines – The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) identified a number of chokepoint and roads which will be affected by the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games from November 30 to December 11.

Commuters and motorists can expect heavy traffic along these roads during the event.

EDSA

Northbound

Roxas Boulevard

Taft Avenue

Ayala Avenue

Buendia Avenue

Shaw Boulevard

Megamall

Santolan

SM North

Muñoz

Balintawak

Southbound

Balintawak

Muñoz

SM North

Cubao

Santolan

Ortigas

Shaw Boulevard

Boni Serrano

Buendia corner Macapagal

Ayala Magallanes

Roxas Boulevard

Quezon City

Mindanao Avenue-North Avenue to North Luzon Expressway

Manila

Roxas Boulevard corner Buendia Avenue

Roxas Boulevard corner Pablo Ocambo Street

Roxas Boulevard P. Burgos Street

Taft Avenue corner Pablo Ocampo Street

Adriatico Street Rizal Avenue Coliseum area

Quirino Avenue corner Adriatico Strret

Pasig City

Shaw Boulevard corner Pioneer

San Juan

N. Domingo Street to FilOil

Taguig City

Lawton Avenue corner Bayani Road

Major road

South Luzon Expressway Northbound

Traffic congestion can also be anticipated in Clark, Subic, and Southern Luzon, where other SEA Games clusters are located.

The MMDA earlier told commuters and motorists to expect delays as early as the opening ceremony simulation, set to take place on Thursday, November 14. – Rappler.com