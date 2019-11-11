MANILA, Philippines – The bill postponing the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections to December 2022 is now up for the President's signature, after both houses of Congress ratified the measure on Monday, November 11.

The bicameral conference committee report seeks to move the barangay and SK elections from May 2020 to the first Monday of December 2022. Subsequent elections would happen every 3 years thereafter.

On Monday, Senator Imee Marcos, the sponsor of the measure at the Senate, said the enrolled copy of the ratified version will be sent to Malacañang soon.

This means that if the President signs the measure, current leaders could hold office for 5 years, instead of just two.

The last elections were held in May 2018, after being postponed twice since October 2016. (READ: TIMELINE: Efforts to postpone barangay, SK elections)

The Comelec has already "slowed down" its preparations for the May 2020 barangay and SK elections following the President's call for Congress to postpone the polls in his State of the Nation Address in July.

Marcos said that the Commission on Elections will save P5.77 billion for 2020 because of the postponement. – Rappler.com