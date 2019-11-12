

MANILA, Philippines – The De La Salle University (DLSU) Manila campus announced the suspension of classes and office work from December 2 to 7 due to the 30th Southeast Asian Games, which the country is hosting.

DLSU's official student publication The LaSallian reported Tuesday, November 12, that classes and office work will be suspended on those days "to make way for the 30th Southeast Asian Games."



On Monday, November 11, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) recommended road closures, "class holidays," and a ban on mall sales during the biennial event happening from November 30 to December 11.

The MMDA expects 20,000 to 30,000 visitors and spectators during the SEA Games. – Rappler.com