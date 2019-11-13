MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines will now have access to $10 million from the Green Climate Fund (GCF) to create a multi-hazard forecasting and early warning system in times of disasters.

House Deputy Speaker Loren Legarda, who sits as alternate member of the Asia Pacific Group in the GCF Board, said the Philippines' first project proposal was approved by the board during its 24th meeting held in Songdo, Korea, on Wednesday, November 13.

"First ever Philippine project in the Green Climate Fund is approved! Land Bank and PAGASA will lead this $10-million grant to improve early warning, early action for typhoons, severe wind, landslide, and storm surge. I sit in the GCF Board. We just approved it now," Legarda tweeted.

The Philippines will now have the funding to put up an early warning system that can send hazard forecasts directly to local government units, which are in turn expected to integrate the climate risk information into their respective local disaster management plans.

A project board composed of the following agencies will be formed to oversee the implementation of the project across the country:

Climate Change Commission (CCC)

Land Bank of the Philippines

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA)

Office of Civil Defense

Mines and Geosciences Bureau of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources

Department of the Interior and Local Government

Legarda said the project was approved at a "critical time" as the Philippines just commemorated the 6th anniversary of the onslaught of Super Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan), considered as one of the world's most powerful typhoons in the past century. (READ: [OPINION] Why the Philippines should declare a climate emergency)

"The experiences and lessons we gained from Yolanda and other disasters necessitated the need for a project like this that can translate risk and hazard information into understandable and actionable early warnings, so our people are safe and aware," said Legarda in a statement.

The project was also approved days after a series of strong earthquakes rocked parts of Mindanao, causing death and destruction.

The GCF was created in 2010 to limit or reduce greenhouse gas emissions in developing countries, and to help vulnerable societies adapt to the impact of climate change.

The fund was established by 194 countries who are parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

CCC Secretary Emmanuel de Guzman earlier urged all countries to "ramp up" their efforts against climate change and deliver "more ambitious commitments to mitigation with utmost urgency and equity."

He said the Philippines has been "highly regarded as a leader of the climate-vulnerable developing countries" in the global community, as it has championed principles like climate justice and ecosystems integrity – points tackled in the Paris Agreement. – Rappler.com