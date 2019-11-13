MANILA, Philippines – Search and rescue operations are ongoing for 13 fishermen from Bataan who went missing when their boat sank near Scarborough Shoal (Panatag Shoal) last Thursday, November 7.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said on Wednesday, November 13, that the fishermen's boat was hit by strong winds and huge waves caused by Typhoon Quiel (Nakri). Quiel has since left the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

One other fisherman, identified as Angelito Epetito Jr, was rescued by another fishing vessel at 1:30 am on Friday, November 8.

He became separated from his group and was found around 30 nautical miles southeast of Scarborough Shoal.

At the time of the incident, the fishermen were on their way back home to Barangay Sisiman in Mariveles, Bataan, coming from Recto Bank (Reed Bank).

They first set sail from Bataan last October 28.

PCG spokesman Captain Armand Balilo said 3 multi-role response vessels – BRP Tubbataha, BRP Capones, and BRP Boracay – were deployed for the search and rescue operations.

"We will also coordinate with the China Coast Guard if they were able to rescue some of them, because there was a previous incident where [the] China Coast Guard and a passing vessel rescued the victims," Balilo said. – Rappler.com