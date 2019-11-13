MANILA, Philippines – The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) released the traffic flow of the simulation of the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games 2019 opening ceremony happening on Thursday, November 14.

The MMDA earlier told commuters and motorists to expect delays on Thursday, since convoys of 2, 3, and 5 buses will be departing from 22 hotels around Metro Manila en route to the Philippine Arena.

Convoys will also traverse Tagaytay, Subic, and Clark, where other SEA Games clusters are located.

The convoys will depart from the hotels in Metro Manila around 2:15 pm to 3:15 pm. Meanwhile, buses coming from Tagaytay will depart at around 1 pm.

A stop-and-go scheme will be implemented, meaning traffic will be temporarily stopped to allow the convoys to pass through the affected routes.

The following routes will be affected by the simulation:

Metro Manila to Philippine Arena

EDSA

Roxas Boulevard

North Luzon Expressway (NLEX)

España Boulevard

Quezon Avenue

Tagaytay to Philippine Arena

Tagaytay Road

Crisanto de los Reyes Avenue

Gov. Ferrer Drive

Ge. Antonio Road

Centennial Drive

Manila-Cavite Expressway

Coastal Road

Roxas Boulevard

EDSA

NLEX (Ciudad de Victoria Exit)