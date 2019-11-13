LIST: Affected routes during SEA Games 2019 opening ceremony simulation
MANILA, Philippines – The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) released the traffic flow of the simulation of the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games 2019 opening ceremony happening on Thursday, November 14.
The MMDA earlier told commuters and motorists to expect delays on Thursday, since convoys of 2, 3, and 5 buses will be departing from 22 hotels around Metro Manila en route to the Philippine Arena.
Convoys will also traverse Tagaytay, Subic, and Clark, where other SEA Games clusters are located.
The convoys will depart from the hotels in Metro Manila around 2:15 pm to 3:15 pm. Meanwhile, buses coming from Tagaytay will depart at around 1 pm.
A stop-and-go scheme will be implemented, meaning traffic will be temporarily stopped to allow the convoys to pass through the affected routes.
The following routes will be affected by the simulation:
Metro Manila to Philippine Arena
- EDSA
- Roxas Boulevard
- North Luzon Expressway (NLEX)
- España Boulevard
- Quezon Avenue
Tagaytay to Philippine Arena
- Tagaytay Road
- Crisanto de los Reyes Avenue
- Gov. Ferrer Drive
- Ge. Antonio Road
- Centennial Drive
- Manila-Cavite Expressway
- Coastal Road
- Roxas Boulevard
- EDSA
- NLEX (Ciudad de Victoria Exit)
- Olongapo-Bugallon Road
- Dewey Avenue
- Rizal Highway
- Subic Freeport Expressway
- Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX)
- NLEX (Ciudad de Victoria Exit)
- Prince Balagtas Avenue
- SCTEX
- NLEX (Ciudad de Victoria Exit)
The SEA Games will run from November 30 to December 11. Traffic congestion is expected in Metro Manila, Clark, Subic, and Southern Luzon, especially along EDSA, which contains the most number of chokepoints identified by the MMDA. (LIST: Chokepoint areas, affected roads during SEA Games 2019) – Rappler.com