BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – A judge in Cabanatuan City has subpoenaed two traffic enforcers who handed him a ticket for illegal parking in Baguio in October.

Municipal Court Judge Nelson Largo of Branch 3 in Cabanatuan City subpoenaed two Baguio City police officers to appear before his sala to explain why they should not be cited for contempt.

Baguio City Police Office chief Colonel Allen Rae Co said the judges and fiscals of Baguio often get cited for traffic violations in the city as well, so the Cabanatuan City judge who subpoenaed his officers should not expect special treatment.

“We have no way of knowing he is a judge and even if he is, no one is above the law,” Co said. “Even our own judges have learned to follow the rules.”

Co said that the police issued him a receipt for Largo’s license plate, which was removed because he reportedly parked his sports utility vehicle near a jeepney terminal at Kayang Street last October 25.

The judge said the incident forced him to spend time settling his fines and recovering his license, which “evidently caused delay in the scheduled hearings.”

The incident occurred on Friday.

“Due process is a basic right and enshrined and protected in our Constitution and it applies even in the cases of confiscations of license plates,” Largo’s subpoena said.

“We did not have any intention to delay him. We could have easily given him his license if he was in his car,” Co said. “We follow strict and equal implementation of our traffic rules. Now our traffic has eased a bit because of this.” – Rappler.com