BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – The president of the Association of Barangay Captains (ABC) of Bauang, La Union, died in the hospital Wednesday night, November 13, after being assassinated inside a casino in his hometown.

Bauang Councilor Noel Gallardo, the barangay captain of Pagdalagan Sur, was inside an e-casino, playing the slot machines, when he was shot by the suspect, identified by authorities as Jeffrey Escobal.

The suspect shot Gallardo in the mouth, and the bullet exited through his neck.

Gallardo was brought to the Ilocos Training and Regional Medical Center in nearby San Fernando.

He expired two hours later. – Rappler.com