2
#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Thursday, November 14, 2019
What's the weather like in your area? Tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.
Please refresh this page for updates.
MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Thursday, November 14, due to Tropical Storm Ramon (Kalmaegi).
Bicol
- Albay - starting 1 pm in all levels (public and private)
- Camarines Norte - all levels (public and private)
- Naga City - all levels (public and private)
- Catanduanes
- Caramoran - all levels (public and private)
- Panganiban - all levels (public and private)
- Virac - all levels (public and private)
- Sorsogon
- Bulan - preschool to senior high school (public and private)
– Rappler.com