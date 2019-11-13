What's the weather like in your area? Tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

Please refresh this page for updates.

MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Thursday, November 14, due to Tropical Storm Ramon (Kalmaegi).

Bicol

Albay - starting 1 pm in all levels (public and private)

Camarines Norte - all levels (public and private)

Naga City - all levels (public and private)

Catanduanes

Caramoran - all levels (public and private)



Panganiban - all levels (public and private)



Virac - all levels (public and private)

Sorsogon

Bulan - preschool to senior high school (public and private)

– Rappler.com