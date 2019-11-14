MANILA, Philippines – A female military nurse was stabbed to death by a 19-year-old boy, who allegedly robbed her in Makati City early Thursday morning, November 14.

Major Gideon Ines Jr, Makati City Police Investigation Unit chief, identified the victim as 2nd Lieutenant Jennett Beron Aguilar, 31, a nurse with the Armed Forces of the Philippines Hospital-V. Luna, a resident of Barangay Comembo, Makati. T

The suspect was John Louie Brosas, 19, a construction worker, of Barangay Martirez, Pateros.

According to a police report, Brosas stole Aguilar's phone while she was waiting for a jeepney along Road 2 in Barangay Comembo at around 2 am.

Sargent Norberto Capilitan, a member of Philippine Army, rushed her to the Ospital ng Makati (OsMak) after seeing her lying on the ground in front of his house.

In a follow-up operation, the cops learned that Brosas was seen running away from the crime scene.

The cops went to the construction site where the suspect was working and apprehended him there after two hours.

Retrieved from the suspect was the cell phone of Aguilar. Ines said he also admitted stabbing the victim in the chest.

During the scuffle, the suspect said Aguilar tried to hit him using a steel pipe, saying that was why he stabbed her twice in the chest.

Gideon said they learned that Aguilar had been helping the Brosas as he seemed very pitiful.

“Sa imbestigasyon namin, binibigyan po ng biktima ng pangkain ito. Minsan daw, pera pambili ng bigas ibinibigay. Tapos minsan inuutus-utusan niya linisin kotse niya bago bigyan ng pera,” the Makati Police Investigation chief said.

(Our investigation snhows that the victim had been giving the suspect food. Sometimes, she would give him money to buy rice grains. Then, sometimes, she would ask him to wash her car before she would give him money.)

“Malapit lang kasi ang construction site ni Brosas sa bahay ni Aguilar kaya niya ito nakilala. Naawa siguro sa sitwasyon ng binatilyo kaya tinutulungan niya,” Ines added. (The construction site where Brosas works is near Aguilar's house, that's why they knew each other. She probably took pity on the young man, that's why she helped him.) – Rappler.com