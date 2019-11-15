MANILA, Philippines – San Juan citizens can expect easier transactions with the city government through the San Juan smartphone application, as well as electronic kiosks across 21 barangays, which will both be launched by early 2020.

San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora on Thursday, November 14, entered into a memorandum of agreement with software developer MultiSys Technologies Corporation (MultiSys) for the mobile application and the e-kiosks, which are seen to fulfil Zamora’s promise of making San Juan a smart city.

The mobile app, which will be called “Makabagong San Juan App,” would provide the following eLGU (electronic local government unit) services: business permit licensing, a real property tax system, senior citizen management, a motorized vehicle permit system, civil registry information, and a so-called Sanggunian management system.

Aside from these services, the app would also have an e-wallet feature through which San Juan citizens can pay bills. Developer MultiSys is known for revamping Bayad Center, introducing features such as payments via QR code, fingerprint scanning, and one-time PIN verification, among others.

The mobile app would also feature announcements about events, as well as allow users to report accidents and receive quick emergency response.

Meanwhile, the e-kiosks, which would be installed in city hall and all 21 barangays of San Juan, would have the same eLGU services as the mobile app. Citizens would also be able to print receipts and certificates through the kiosks.

“We are now bringing the city government closer to San Juaneños by digitalizing local government services. This is another step closer to the realization of our vision to make San Juan a smart city,” Zamora said Tuesday.

Free Wi-Fi

Zamora also announced Tuesday the launch of more Wi-Fi hotspots in the city. The Wi-Fi hotspots will be powered by Smart.

San Juan citizens can expect by early 2020 100 megabits per second (mbps) Wi-Fi in the following areas:

San Juan Agora Public Market

San Juan National High School

San Juan Medical Center

Polytechnic University of the Philippines - San Juan

Pinaglabanan Shrine

San Juan Science High School

Three Wi-Fi access sites were already launched in the city in September, when the city government entered into a memorandum of agreement with the Department of Information and Communications Technology(DICT), making San Juan the pilot city for its Free Wi-Fi for All Program.

The access sites are located in the city library, which is inside city hall; San Juan City National High School in Barangay Corazon de Jesus; and the San Juan Mini Park in Barangay Tibagan.

The September signing effectively made San Juan City the first city in the country with large-scale free internet access, according to DICT. The P1.3-billion free Wi-Fi program aims to cover a total of 1,489 class 1 to class 6 municipalities and 145 cities in the country. – Rappler.com