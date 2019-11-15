Makati allots P8.07 billion for social services in 2020 budget
MANILA, Philippines – Social services remain a top priority in Makati City after Mayor Abby Binay approved the city’s P18.047 billion in 2020, of which nearly half, or P8.07 billion, is dedicated for the social development sector.
Binay signed the 2020 budget of the country’s richest local government unit just hours after the city council passed City Ordinance No. 2019-A-110 on 3rd and final reading on Thursday, November 14.
“Our overarching goal is to provide citizens with fast and free access to quality health care, education, and social services which are indispensable to their overall development,” said Binay in a statement on Friday, November 15.
A total of 44.7% of Makati’s 2020 budget will be dedicated to its social services, with the city’s health programs getting the biggest chunk at P5.26 billion. Among the major health services set in Makati for next year are the following:
- Ospital ng Makati - P2.21 billion
- Makati Health Department, including subsidy for free medicines - P1.27 billion
- Communicable Disease Prevention and Control - P104.94 million
- Maternal and Child Care Program - P12.03 million
- Comprehensive Dental Health Program - P10.41 million
- Environmental Health and Sanitation Program - P7.33 million
- Makati Veterinary Services Department for Animal Health and related public health initiatives - P12.10 million
Binay also green-lighted the allocation of P1.43 billion for Makati’s education programs. Some of the major programs are as follows:
- Talent Optimization Program for Students - P12.21 million
- Makatizen Scholarship Program - P5.6 million
- SPEED for SPED - P8.55 million
- Assistance to SPED students - P4.5 million
- Alternative Learning System - P10.14 million
- Gawad Parangal - P26.80 million
The University of Makati has also set aside P60.36 million for its Student Development Program.
The Makati City government is also expected to spend some P1.37 billion on its social welfare programs in 2020.
Of this amount, P338.76 million will fund the cash gifts for senior citizens and centenarians as well as the burial assistance and registration under the Blu Card Program. Another P94.27 million will be allocated for the free movies, birthday and golden wedding anniversary cakes, and tours granted to Makati residents.
Binay also approved the following allocations for these major social welfare programs:
- Makati Lingkod Bayan Caravan - P16.81 million
- Informal Settlements Reduction and Management - P14.34 million
- Universal Health Insurance - P70 million
- Disaster Relief Assistance - P10.53 million:
- PWD Welfare and Social Enhancement - P10.81 million
The Makati City government is currently operating on a reenacted budget from 2018, after the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) declared the city’s proposed P17.927-billion budget in 2019 as “inoperative.”
Binay herself raised red flags on the budget proposed by the City Council for 2019. But renegade councilors ignored her veto and still passed the budget anyway. (READ: In Abby Binay's Makati, there are free cakes but no sugarcoating)
The DBM later found the same anomalies that Binay was questioning, forcing the Makati City government to reenact its 2018 budget. – Rappler.com