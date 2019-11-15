MANILA, Philippines – Social services remain a top priority in Makati City after Mayor Abby Binay approved the city’s P18.047 billion in 2020, of which nearly half, or P8.07 billion, is dedicated for the social development sector.

Binay signed the 2020 budget of the country’s richest local government unit just hours after the city council passed City Ordinance No. 2019-A-110 on 3rd and final reading on Thursday, November 14.

“Our overarching goal is to provide citizens with fast and free access to quality health care, education, and social services which are indispensable to their overall development,” said Binay in a statement on Friday, November 15.

A total of 44.7% of Makati’s 2020 budget will be dedicated to its social services, with the city’s health programs getting the biggest chunk at P5.26 billion. Among the major health services set in Makati for next year are the following:

Ospital ng Makati - P2.21 billion

Makati Health Department, including subsidy for free medicines - P1.27 billion

Communicable Disease Prevention and Control - P104.94 million

Maternal and Child Care Program - P12.03 million

Comprehensive Dental Health Program - P10.41 million

Environmental Health and Sanitation Program - P7.33 million

Makati Veterinary Services Department for Animal Health and related public health initiatives - P12.10 million

Binay also green-lighted the allocation of P1.43 billion for Makati’s education programs. Some of the major programs are as follows:

Talent Optimization Program for Students - P12.21 million

Makatizen Scholarship Program - P5.6 million

SPEED for SPED - P8.55 million

Assistance to SPED students - P4.5 million

Alternative Learning System - P10.14 million

Gawad Parangal - P26.80 million

The University of Makati has also set aside P60.36 million for its Student Development Program.

The Makati City government is also expected to spend some P1.37 billion on its social welfare programs in 2020.

Of this amount, P338.76 million will fund the cash gifts for senior citizens and centenarians as well as the burial assistance and registration under the Blu Card Program. Another P94.27 million will be allocated for the free movies, birthday and golden wedding anniversary cakes, and tours granted to Makati residents.

Binay also approved the following allocations for these major social welfare programs:

Makati Lingkod Bayan Caravan - P16.81 million

Informal Settlements Reduction and Management - P14.34 million

Universal Health Insurance - P70 million

Disaster Relief Assistance - P10.53 million:

PWD Welfare and Social Enhancement - P10.81 million

The Makati City government is currently operating on a reenacted budget from 2018, after the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) declared the city’s proposed P17.927-billion budget in 2019 as “inoperative.”

Binay herself raised red flags on the budget proposed by the City Council for 2019. But renegade councilors ignored her veto and still passed the budget anyway. (READ: In Abby Binay's Makati, there are free cakes but no sugarcoating)

The DBM later found the same anomalies that Binay was questioning, forcing the Makati City government to reenact its 2018 budget. – Rappler.com