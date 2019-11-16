FALLING DEBRIS. The damaged Makilala fire station. Photo from QC DRRMC
MANILA, Philippines – After 3 strong earthquakes struck Cotabato in October, affected local government units are now struggling to continue keeping "business as usual."
It is difficult to keep providing basic and frontline services to constituents when government facilities are unsafe, said Quezon City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office chief Myke Marasigan, who helped conduct inspections in the quake-stricken areas.
“How can the government function if there’s no municipal hall or a city hall? And lahat naman ‘yan magsastart lahat sa government... How can you help your constituents kung ang gobyerno ang bagsak? So ‘yun ang dapat tingnan,” Marasigan said.
(How can the government function if there's no municipal hall or a city hall? Everything will start with the government. How can you help your constituents if the government itself is down? So they will have to address that.)
Government workers in Kidapawan City and municipalities of Tulunan, M'lang, Arakan, and Makilala in Cotabato and Samal City in Davao del Norte have called out to other local government units, asking for assistance with damage assessment and rehabilitation. (READ: Will engineers, architects go on 'earthquake mission' to assess structures?)
Here are some of the damaged government facilities in the affected areas as documented by the QC DRRM Council. Descriptions were based on remarks from the Quezon City Rapid Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis team. (READ: Building back better: QC helps Cotabato assess damage after earthquakes)
Kidapawan
Colegio de Kidapawan
FOR REPAIR. One school building was limited to restricted use while another was deemed unsafe. Photo from QC DRRMC
Kidapawan City Sports Center
FALLING HAZARDS. Apart from the rubble, the inspection team also observed falling hazards. Photo from QC DRRMC
SAFE FOR OCCUPANCY. Even with a collapsed wall, the building was deemed safe for occupancy by the inspection team. Photo from QC DRRMC
Kidapawan requested for experts who could their train personnel on critical incidence stress debriefing and damage assessment. The city also requested for financial assistance from Quezon City amounting to P100 million to fund the relocation and housing of displaced families.
Makilala
Municipal Hall
RESTRICTED USE. Inspectors recommended restricted use for the facility due to potential falling hazards and air quality issues. Photo from QC DRRMC
LIMITED OCCUPANCY. Entry is allowed only with consent from the Makilala Municipal Office. Photo from QC DRRMC
RESTRICTED. Photo from QC DRRMC
The rehabilitation for two municipal hall buildings is valued at P65 million.
Fire Station
UNSAFE. Inspectors deemed the facility 'off limits' due to possible collapse. Photo from QC DRRMC
NO ENTRY ALLOWED. Photo from QC DRRMC
Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office
UNSAFE. Makilala's own MDRRM Office was deemed unsafe for occupancy, with a portion of the facility possibly in danger of collapse. Photo from QC DRRMC
OFF LIMITS. Photo from QC DRRMC
FALLING DEBRIS. Photo from QC DRRMC
Municipal Health Office
UNSAFE FOR OCCUPANCY. The Municipal Health Office was deemed unsafe to due multiple safety risks, such as a collapsed roof deck, severe cracks, and leaning. Photo from QC DRRMC
COLLAPSED ROOF DECK. Photo from QC DRRMC
Senior Citizen Center
RESTRICTED USE. The Senior Citizen Center was restricted to limited occupancy. Photo from QC DRRMC
SEVERE CRACKS. Photo from QC DRRMC
Senior Citizens' Building
UNSAFE. The building is in danger of collapse. Photo from QC DRRMC
Gymnasium
NO ENTRY ALLOWED. After assessment, the Makilala Gymnasium was deemed unsafe for occupancy due to 'obvious safety risks'. Photo from QC DRRMC
OFF LIMITS. Photo from QC DRRMC
UNSAFE. A car in the area was crushed by falling debris. Photo from QC DRRMC
The rehabilitation for the gymnasium will cost P100 million.
Library and Information Center
IMMEDIATE REPAIR. The Makilala Library and Information Structure needs immediate repair and rectification. Photo from QC DRRMC
Tulunan
Bacong Elementary School
UNSAFE. Classrooms in Bacong Elementary School had a dilapidated ceiling and broken glass windows, thus prompting inspectors to put them under restricted use. Photo from QC DRRMC
INSPECTED. Another building, on the other hand, did not have major structural damage. Photo from QC DRRMC
M'lang
M'lang National High School
OFF LIMITS. The school is still subject for further evaluation. Photo from QC DRRMC
DILAPIDATED CEILING. Photo from QC DRRMC
PAGCOR BUILDING. The building was deemed unsafe due to severely damaged walls. Photo from QC DRRMC
Nueva Vida High School
JUNIOR LABORATORY BUILDING. The building was deemed severely damaged, with falling hazards. Photo from QC DRRMC
BUILDING 1. Due to severe damage and falling hazards, the building is now off limits. Photo from QC DRRMC
UNSAFE. Photo from QC DRRMC
SENIOR HIGH LABORATORY. The second floor was deemed off limits due to falling hazards. Photo from QC DRRMC
DAMAGED WALL. Photo from QC DRRMC
The rehabilitation of the school will cost around P60 million.
