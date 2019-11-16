MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Leni Robredo she will "adjust to limitations," if other agencies in the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs (ICAD) decide to withhold drug intel from her.

Earlier, Interior Undersecretary Ricojudge Exchiverri told One News that they have concerns over sharing sensitive information with Robredo, even adding that he doubts if the vice president is genuine in helping curb the drug problem.

“What we are looking at is, is she really for real in helping us or looking into things that might be used against us? It’s just that this is a unique scenario where we invited an opposition to join,” Echiverri said over One News' The Chiefs. (READ: 5 fatal obstacles in Robredo’s target of a deathless drug war)

Responding to that on Saturday, November 16, Robredo said: "Kung hindi ibigay, fine. Eh 'di— basta iyong sa akin, gagawin ko iyong lahat." (If they don't give it to me, fine. On my part, I will do everything.)

Robredo's co-chair, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) chief Aaron Aquino, said there was also no need for the Vice President to obtain a list of high value targets saying it is not the ICAD's mandate.

"Kapag hindi binigay, eh 'di maghahanap tayo ng paraan para maayos pa din.... And ako, sanay akong mag-adjust sa limitations," Robredo said on Saturday after attending the "Walk for Land, Walk for Justice" event in Bula, Camarines Sur. (READ: Robredo says cleaning up drug lists a top priority)

(If they don't give it to me, I will find other ways. I am used to adjusting to limitations.)

Robredo said she will not ask President Rodrigo Duterte to intervene on her behalf, and that she will not invoke her designation to muscle her way into her requests.

"Ayaw kong sayangin iyong oras makipagpaligsahan. Iyong sa akin, basta every week magsa-submit ako ng report kay Presidente—report ng ginagawa ko, report ng recommendations—pero as I said, kung ano iyong ibinigay sa akin na mandato, however limited, gagawin ko iyong lahat para pagbutihin iyong trabaho ko," said Robredo.

(I don't want to waste my time trying to compete. I will submit a report to the President every week, report of my actions, my recommendations, but as I said, I will just do the mandate given to me, however limited. I will do my best to do my job.)

Robredo has reiterated the need for a more data-driven and evidence-based anti-drug campaign. – Rappler.com