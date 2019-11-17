MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) announced on Sunday, November 17, that foreigners who want to work in the Philippines will be required to secure of a "certificate of no objection" (CNO) before they could receive visas and permits from other government agencies.

A CNO certifies no party objects to the issuance of a work-related visa to work in their desired job in the Philippines.

According to DOLE, CNOs must be obtained by the following:

Personnel, participants, trainees, professors, technicians, and fellows entitled to 47(a)(2) or special non-immigrant visa under certain entities and programs of the Codified Visa Rules and Regulations of 2002 of the Department of Foreign Affairs

"Foreign nationals employed and/or seconded in a foreign enterprise that has existing agreement, understanding or document of similar nature with the Philippine government agencies"

How to get a CNO: The applicant must submit the following to the DOLE regional office which has jurisdiction over their prospective worksite:





Letter of request from the foreign enterprise or project implementor

Photocopy of passport bio page and entry visa/ latest admission with valid authorized stay,

Certified true copy of notarized contract of employment between the foreign national and its enterprise

The issuance or denial of a CNO can be expected within 3 working days after the receipt and evaluation of complete documentary requirements and payment of corresponding fees.

Requests for CNOs may be denied if the labor department receives information or objection against the employment of the foreign national, "misrepresentation of facts," false documents, or "derogatory information" from the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency.

Who are exempted from CNOs: Scholars, students, volunteers, and personnel of International Organizations entitled to a special non-immigrant visa, foreigners exempted under Section 7 of "The Rules and Procedures Governing Foreign Nationals Intending to Work in the Philippines", and those who are required to secure an Alien Employment Permit. – Rappler.com