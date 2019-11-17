MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) is set to enforce a gun ban covering Calabarzon, Central Luzon, La Union, and Metro Manila in line with the 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games.

In a memorandum issued by PNP oficer-in-charge Lieutenant General Archie Francisco Gamboa on November 5 and shared with the media on Sunday, November 17, the PNP said permits to carry firearms will be suspended from November 20 to December 14, 2019.

"This is part of the security preparations to ensure the safety of the populace as well as of local and foreign athletes," the PNP said.

Only uniformed personnel from the PNP, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), and members of other law enforcement agencies who have official duties and are in agency-prescribed uniform will be allowed to carry firearms.

Participants of the SEA Games' shooting competition will also be allowed to carry firearms.

The 2019 SEA Games is slated to hold 56 sporting events that will run from November 30 to December 11. – Sofia Tomacruz/Rappler.com