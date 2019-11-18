MANILA, Philippines – In a boost to its surveillance, firepower, and mobility, the Philippine National Police (PNP) obtained 5 helicopters, a fleet of drones, land vehicles, and a stockpile of firearms worth P3 billion.

The PNP displayed the newly procured items in a presentation ceremony in its national headquarters, Camp Crame in Quezon City on Monday morning, November 18. The program was led by PNP officer-in-charge Lieutenant General Archie Francisco Gamboa and Major General Jovic Ramos, the PNP’s Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) head.

The helicopter fleet displayed consisted of one twin-engine made by US-based BELL, 2 single-engine choppers from France-based Airbus Helicopters, and 2 training helicopters from California-based Robinson Helicopter Company.

Complementing the helicopters is the purchase of 51 rotary blade drones, which can be used by cops for surveillance and mapping.

In further boosting its mobility, the PNP also obtained land vehicles, including 21 bomb-detection K9 vehicles and 34 utility trucks.

Firearms and ammunition procured by the PNP are:

2,001 units of Taurus 9 millimeter (mm) Striker Fired Pistol 6,353 units of Tisas 9 mm Striker Fired Pistol 10,000 units of Canik 9 mm Striker Fired Pistol 21,992 units of Galil 5.56 mm Basic Assault Rifle 1,677 units of K2C1 5.56 mm Basic Assault Rifle 205 units of K3 5.56 mm Light Machine Gun 141 units of NEGEV7 7.62 mm Light Machine Gun 8 units of NEGEV5 5.56 mm Light Machine Gun

The PNP also purchased 7,924 combat helmets.

According to Ramos, the funds came from the PNP's capability enhancement budget from the years 2012 to 2016 and 2018 to 2019, the Presidential Contingency Fund, and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation 2015 budget.

– Rappler.com