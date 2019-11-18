MANILA, Philippines – If you had P50 million, what would you spend it on?

For many Filipino netizens, it would not be on a gigantic kaldero (cauldron) for the torch-lighting ceremony of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) this December. However, the actual kaldero has already been built, and now sits in wait at the New Clark City in Tarlac.

Many online have aired their disbelief at the price tag, and feel that the money could have been spent by the government on other needs, such as public school classrooms and further funding for local athletes.

Senator Franklin Drilon, at a Senate hearing on Monday, November 18, also said as much.

"We do away with 50 classrooms to build a P50-million kaldero that we use only once? I am not even talking about overpricing. I'm talking about propriety," he said during the hearing on the proposed budget of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA).

The standard cost for building classrooms is at least P1 million.

Senator Juan Edgardo Angara, the sponsor of the BCDA budget, tried to justify the expense.

"I think what the government was really envisioning was to do an impressive hosting of the games and showcase the Philippine ingenuity by using Philippine creative designers and performers," Angara said.

"I think this is what other Southeast Asian countries have also done when it was their turn to host," Angara added.

Here’s how Filipinos online have been reacting to the multimillion-peso cauldron:

How do you feel about the kaldero? Sound off in the comments section! – Rappler.com