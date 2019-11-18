MANILA, Philippines – A magnitude 5.9 earthquake hit Bukidnon on Monday night, November 18, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Phivolcs said in a bulletin that the earthquake happened at 9:22 pm, with the epicenter located in Kadingilan, Bukidnon. The earthquake, which was tectonic in origin, had a depth of 10 kilometers and was felt in the following areas:

Reported Intensities:

Intensity V -Kidapawan City

Intensity IV - Davao City and Cotabato City

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity IV - Kidapawan City

Intensity III - Davao City

While aftershocks are expected, Phivolcs said damage is not expected following the earthquake. – Rappler.com